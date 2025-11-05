Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 639.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 597.46 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 639.14% to Rs 32.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 597.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 528.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.597.46528.429.223.8861.9926.8741.376.7532.674.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News