BEML consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 839.09 crore

Net profit of BEML declined 5.88% to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 839.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 859.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.839.09859.848.728.4870.3172.0550.3054.7448.0351.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News