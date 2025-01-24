Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Capri Global Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jan 24 2025
Jyoti Structures Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and Raymond Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2025.

Capri Global Capital Ltd spiked 11.81% to Rs 203 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15700 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti Structures Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 24.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd surged 9.43% to Rs 1209. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66323 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd rose 7.14% to Rs 417.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54397 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd gained 5.38% to Rs 1569.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27655 shares in the past one month.

Jan 24 2025

