Carysil jumps after Q3 PAT spurts 68.6% YoY

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
Carysil jumped 5.26% to Rs 1005 after the company reported higher consolidated profit on a year-on-year basis for the December quarter.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 68.6% YoY to Rs 21.08 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 12.50 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit after tax declined 22.4% QoQ from Rs 27.19 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 222.57 crore in Q3 FY26, up 9.6% YoY from Rs 203.12 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue declined 7.5% from Rs 240.67 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 29.40 crore in Q3 FY26, down 19.1% vs Q2 FY26 and up 62% vs Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 2.84% YoY to Rs 194.65 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 22.18 crore in Q3 FY26, up 7% YoY from Rs 20.73 crore in Q3 FY25. Finance costs came in at Rs 4.74 crore in Q3 FY26, down 17.7% YoY from Rs 5.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Carysil is engaged in the manufacturing of kitchen products. Its kitchen portfolio includes a wide range of items such as sinks, faucets, water dispensers, and kitchen appliances including hobs, cooktops, ovens, wine chillers, and dishwashers, among others.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

