Carysil jumps after Q3 PAT spurts 68.6% YoY

Carysil jumped 5.26% to Rs 1005 after the company reported higher consolidated profit on a year-on-year basis for the December quarter.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 68.6% YoY to Rs 21.08 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 12.50 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit after tax declined 22.4% QoQ from Rs 27.19 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 222.57 crore in Q3 FY26, up 9.6% YoY from Rs 203.12 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue declined 7.5% from Rs 240.67 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 29.40 crore in Q3 FY26, down 19.1% vs Q2 FY26 and up 62% vs Q3 FY25.