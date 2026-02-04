Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

To supply 35,000 units of Scorpio Pik Up vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that it will supply 35,000 units of Scorpio Pik Up vehicles in 2026 to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise, for the Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) Project. These Pik Ups will play a crucial role in enhancing logistics for Koperasi (Cooperatives) being set up in the country.

Under this partnership, Mahindra and Agrinas Pangan Nusantara will work together to equip Koperasi with robust, reliable vehicles to ensure effective and seamless flow of fresh supplies from farmers directly to the marketplace, thereby bridging the gap between producer and consumer. This collaboration aims to enhance rural logistics and enable villages to become independent centers of economic growth.