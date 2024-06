With effect from 01 November 2024

Castro India announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as an Additional Director and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2024, for a period of 5 years. He replaces Sandeep Sangwan who will relinquish his office as Managing Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 31 October 2024 to pursue another role within bp.

