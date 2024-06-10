Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India launches new range of engine oils for passenger car segment

Castrol India launches new range of engine oils for passenger car segment

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Castrol India today unveiled a new range of products within the Castrol EDGE line. This premium and advanced engine oil, designed for on demand performance, now includes three new variants tailored for the passenger car segment, addressing the evolving needs of automotive consumers.

The all-new Castrol EDGE is formulated to deliver at least 30% improved performance versus tough industry limits. Designed and tested to meet latest OEM specifications, the entire range with PowerBoost Technology& trade; gives drivers the confidence to demand more power and acceleration, when they need it the most.

The launch includes EDGE Hybrid specially formulated for Hybrid engine, EDGE Euro Car targeting leading EURO OEMS like Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Skoda, and Porsche, and EDGE SUV for high performance and premium SUVs.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

