Dollar Index Surges as Markets Brace for Fed Decision

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The dollar index climbed above 105 in mid electronic trades today, nearing a four-week high as investors geared up for the Federal Reserves interest rate decision and the upcoming consumer price index report. The index saw jump of nearly 1% on Friday, spurred by stronger-than-expected US jobs data. May saw the addition of 272,000 jobs, surpassing Aprils revised figure of 165,000. Investors are eagerly anticipating the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and key US inflation data, both scheduled for release on Wednesday.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

