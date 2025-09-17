Castrol India Ltd spurts 1.39%, rises for third straight session

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.73, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.39% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% fall in NIFTY and a 16.11% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Castrol India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.73, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25332.7. The Sensex is at 82679.48, up 0.36%. Castrol India Ltd has dropped around 0.18% in last one month.