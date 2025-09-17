Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government releases XV Finance Commission grants for Rural Local Bodies

Government releases XV Finance Commission grants for Rural Local Bodies

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
The Union Government has released XV Finance Commission grants for Rural Local Bodies during FY 202526, disbursing the 1st installment of untied grants amounting to Rs.127.586 crores for Tamil Nadu of the financial year 2025-26 (covering 2901 eligible Gram Panchayats, 74 eligible Block Panchayats, and 9 eligible District Panchayats) and Rs.214.542 crores for Assam of the financial year 2024-25 (covering all 2192 eligible Gram Panchayats, 156 eligible Block Panchayats, and all 27 eligible Zilla Parishads). Government of India through Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation) recommends release of XV-FC grants to States for Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) / Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), which are then released by Ministry of Finance. The allocated grants are recommended and released in 2 installments in a financial year.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

