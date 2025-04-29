Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 233 cr in CY25

Castrol India Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 233 cr in CY25

Castrol India reported consolidated net profit rose 7.96% to Rs 233.46 crore on a 7.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,422 crore in Q1 CY25 over Q1 CY24.

Profit before tax in Q1 CY25 stood at Rs 312.72 crore, up by 7.08% from Rs 292.05 crore in Q1 CY24.

Total expense jumped 7.96% year on year to Rs 1,141.52 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 67.50 crore (down 12.43% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 308.42 crore (up 16.92% YoY) during the period under review.

Kedar Lele, managing director, Castrol India, said, We have made a steady start to the year, delivering growth in both revenue and profitability despite a challenging external environment. Our focus on product innovation, portfolio expansion, and deeper market penetration continues to fuel consistent momentum. The successful relaunch of Castrol Activ and continued traction in rural markets have been key growth drivers and contributed meaningfully to our volume growth this quarter

We remain committed to strengthening mechanic advocacy across channels and leveraging the power of our brand communication to deepen consumer relevance. While macro headwinds such as rising input costs and forex volatility persist, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our leadership position, sustain growth, and deliver margins in this dynamic market, Lele further said.

The company follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.

Castrol India is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing & marketing automotive and industrial lubricants and related services.

Shares of Castrol India fell 2.79% to Rs 203.60 on the BSE.

