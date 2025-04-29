Optiemus Infracom spurts after subsidiary ties up with Taiwan's ASRock

Optiemus Infracom rose 4.97% to Rs 522.55 after the company's subsidiary announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Taiwan-based ASRock Inc., one of the world's top four motherboard manufacturers.

Under the agreement, Optiemus Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, has already commenced production of ASRocks enterprise and gaming desktop motherboards in India as of April 2025. These Made-in-India products are expected to be available in the domestic market starting May 2025.

The two companies also plan to expand their product portfolio in India, marking a notable shift as the Indian electronics manufacturing sector branches into new categories. This partnership positions Optiemus Electronics to strengthen its presence in the IT hardware segment.

ASRocks motherboards are currently popular in both domestic and international markets but have so far been imported into India.

On the partnership, Ashok Gupta, executive chairman, Optiemus Group said, "We are elated to partner with ASRock, which aligns perfectly with our vision of enabling cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities in India. This announcement brings forward our enhanced capabilities of handling highly complex large Printed Circuit Board assembly, including BGA, fine pitch assembly and the ability to deliver precision placement for very small capacitors and resistors, an important consideration for manufacturing complex AI motherboards for telecom industry, high-end desktops and AI powered laptops. Today, OEL has fully automated manufacturing processes with minimal human intervention including advanced nitrogen reflow systems that are of paramount importance for optimising soldering processes to ensure long term reliability."

He further added, "We are on the path to meet the growing domestic demand, catering to exports market, creating new employment opportunities and fostering skill development in high-tech manufacturing."

Optiemus Electronics, engaged into the business of electronics manufacturing in India, provides end-to-end solutions to global and Indian brands encompassing world class manufacturing, supply chain management and repair/refurbishment. The company has two manufacturing units in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Optiemus Infracom is a telecommunications company with an experience in managing, distributing, and marketing mobile and telecom products in the Indian subcontinent.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Optiemus Infracom declined 16.34% to Rs 15 crore while net sales declined 2.12% to Rs 471.50 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

