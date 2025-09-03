Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CBDT extends income tax exemption window for sovereign wealth funds and pension funds by six years

CBDT extends income tax exemption window for sovereign wealth funds and pension funds by six years

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Finance, has issued Notification G.S.R. 598(E) dated September 1, 2025, introducing the Income-tax (Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2025. This notification amends Rule 2DCA of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, and provides a six-year extension for availing tax exemptions under Section 10(23FE) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Section 10(23FE) offers tax exemption to income earned by certain notified entities such as sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and similar long-term investors, provided the income is from investments in Indias infrastructure sector or other priority areas.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

