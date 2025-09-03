Nifty September futures trade at premium

India VIX tumbled 4.12% to 10.93.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,820 a premium of 104.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,715.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 135.45 points or 0.55% to 24,715.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.12% to 10.93.

Indus Towers, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News