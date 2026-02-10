Ceigall India bags 220 MW Morena Solar Park project

Ceigall India has received a Letter of Award (LOA) dated 09 February 2026 from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) for the development of Unit 1 (220 MW) at Morena Solar Park, Madhya Pradesh.

The project, awarded on a tariff-based competitive bidding mechanism, comprises a 220 MW Solar Power Project integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The tariff quoted for the project is Rs 2.70 per kWh, with an approximate project value of Rs 1,700 crore (including GST). The construction period for the project is 24 months, followed by an operational period of 25 years.

The project is expected to contribute significantly to Madhya Pradesh's renewable energy capacity and support India's broader clean energy transition goals. The Morena Solar Park is a key renewable energy initiative in the state and is designed to enhance grid stability through integrated storage solutions. The addition of BESS alongside solar generation will enable efficient peak power management and improved dispatch reliability.