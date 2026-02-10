Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade, buoyed by optimism over the India-US interim trade deal and inflows from returning foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. Media, pharma and private bank shares advanced while PSU Bank, FMCG and IT shared declined.

At 09:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 174.41 points or 0.21% to 84,238.53. The Nifty 50 index rose 55.60 points or 0.21% to 25,920.

The broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.69%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,274 shares rose and 834 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,254.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4.15 crore in the Indian equity market on 09 February 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Apollo Micro Systems added 1.56% after it has reported a 40.62% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.68 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 18.26 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue rose 69.96% to Rs 252.22 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 148.39 crore in the year-ago period. Neuland Laboratories declined 2.09% after it has reported a 60.06% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.57 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 101.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 10.47% to Rs 439.71 crore from Rs 398.03 crore a year ago.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.04% to 6.764 compared with previous session close of 6.671. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.7000 compared with its close of 90.6600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement declined 0.48% to Rs 157,316. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 96.82. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.26% to 4.183. In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement shed 16 cents or 0.23% to $68.88 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian market advanced on Tuesday as Japans Nikkei 225 continued its post-election rally and reached new highs. The Japanese market continues to ride the "Takaichi trade in the wake of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis landslide victory in the Lower House. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 rose on Monday, boosted by technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new heights as investors awaited critical economic data and another batch of earnings reports. The broad-based index advanced for a second straight day, rising 0.47% and ending at 6,964.82. The blue-chip Dow eked out a 20.20-point gain, or 0.04%, and settled at 50,135.87. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9%, closing at 23,238.67.