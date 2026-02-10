Associate Sponsors

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty February 2026 futures were up 11.00 points, suggesting a flat start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,254.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4.15 crore in the Indian equity market on 09 February 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs bought shares worth Rs 4,900.17 crore so far in February (till 09 February 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 38740.12 crore in January 2026 and Rs 34,349.62 crore in December.

Global Markets:

Asian market advanced on Tuesday as Japans Nikkei 225 continued its post-election rally and reached new highs.

The Japanese market continues to ride the "Takaichi trade in the wake of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis landslide victory in the Lower House.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 rose on Monday, boosted by technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new heights as investors awaited critical economic data and another batch of earnings reports.

The broad-based index advanced for a second straight day, rising 0.47% and ending at 6,964.82. The blue-chip Dow eked out a 20.20-point gain, or 0.04%, and settled at 50,135.87. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9%, closing at 23,238.67.

Investors will also be watching for the delayed January jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is due out Wednesday. The release was initially scheduled for last Friday but was postponed due to the partial government shutdown. It also comes after ADP reported last week that private payrolls increased by a mere 22,000 in January.

The January consumer price index reading which was also delayed by the shutdown is due out Friday, with the consensus looking for a 2.5% annual rate.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to a second straight session as risk appetite strengthened. Fresh foreign inflows, optimism around the recently concluded India-US trade agreement and supportive Asian market cues powered the rally, while sentiment received an added lift from key agreements signed between India and Malaysia. The Nifty 50 climbed above the 25,850 mark, led by strong buying in consumer durables and PSU banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 485.35 points or 0.58% to 84,065.75. The Nifty 50 index rallied 173.60 points or 0.68% to 25,867.30. In the two consecutive trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.90% and 0.88%, respectively.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

