Ceinsys Tech raises Rs 235 cr via preferential allotment of shares and warrants

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
To fund inorganic expansion

Ceinsys Tech has successfully allotted equity shares on a preferential allotment basis and share warrants to raise Rs. 235 crore (US $ 28 mn). This move will enable the company to expand through inorganic growth activities while also enabling Ceinsys's international footprint to increase by expanding its services portfolio overseas.

The company has already started its efforts in that direction by recently acquiring the business assets of the USA based geospatial entity VTS. In addition to the investment in the USA, the Company has also expanded its presence to the Asia Pacific region by setting up a wholly owned subsidiary to expand into technology enablement services that will be offered globally.

Rare Capital, a US based investment firm with a successful track record in investing in emerging growth companies has invested almost Rs. 125 crore (US $ 15 million) as part of this preferential allotment. This investment aligns with the firms focus on similar high growth market segments in which Ceinsys Tech operates and the firm's leadership has expressed their excitement around what their investment will enable and how it will contribute to the sustainable growth of the Company.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

