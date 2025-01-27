Ceinsys Tech receives extension for three major rural water supply projects in Uttar Pradesh

Ceinsys Tech has been awarded further extension letter up to 28 February 2025, for three of the major projects from State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Uttar Pradesh as Consultant for Third Party Inspection (TPI) and Monitoring of Physical and Financial Progress through a Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) process for various Rural Water Supply Projects for three clusters i.e. Lucknow, Devipatan and Chitrakoot.

This is the third extension to the existing order for three clusters i.e. Lucknow, Devipatan and Chitrakoot, which the Company had received from State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Uttar Pradesh in FY 2021-22 and the size of the orders/contract shall depend on contractor's actual execution value during project duration.

