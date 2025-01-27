Balkrishna Inds Q3 PAT climbs 42% YoY, declares dividend of Rs 4/share

Balkrishna Industries reported standalone net profit of Rs 439.39 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 42.16% compared with Rs 309.09 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 11.44% to Rs 2,540.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as compared with Rs 2,279.76 crore posted in the same period last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 588.97 crore in the third quarter of FY25, rising 43.28% from Rs 411.06 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA grew 9% YoY to Rs 639 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 588 crore reported in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin declined 24.8% in Q3 FY25 as against 25.4% in same quarter previous fiscal.

During Q3 FY25, total expenses increased 10.5% YoY to Rs 2,138.29 crore. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1,264.42 crore (up 16.55% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 130.93 crore (up 15.16% YoY) and finance costs stood at 15 crore (down 57.59% YoY) during the period under review.

The sales volumes stood at Rs 76,343 MT in Q3 FY25, up 5% as compared with Rs 72,749 MT in Q3 FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit increased 63.27% to Rs 499.48 crore on 12.57% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,560.33 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has declared the third interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 and also fixed Wednesday, 30 January 2025, as the record date.

Balkrishna Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling off-highway tires (OHT) in specialist segments such as agricultural, industrial & construction, earthmovers & port, mining, forestry, lawn & garden, and all terrain vehicles (ATV).

Shares of Balkrishna Industries fell 2.08% to Rs 2,597 on the BSE.

