Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX spurts 8.28% to 18.13.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 22,831.65, a premium of 1 point compared with the Nifty's closing 22,829.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 263.05 points or 1.14% to 22,829.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.28% to 18.13.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News