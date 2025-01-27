Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX spurts 8.28% to 18.13.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 22,831.65, a premium of 1 point compared with the Nifty's closing 22,829.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 263.05 points or 1.14% to 22,829.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.28% to 18.13.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1%; media shares skid; VIX spurts 8.28%

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

India Oil Corp drops after Q3 PAT slumps 64% YoY to Rs 2,873 cr

Wonderla Holidays slumps after Q3 PAT slides 46% YoY

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story