Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech receives extension of time for Mumbai Pune expressway (MPEW) Missing Link project

Ceinsys Tech receives extension of time for Mumbai Pune expressway (MPEW) Missing Link project

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Ceinsys Tech has been awarded further extension of time for implementation of Digital Project Management System for Mumbai Pune expressway (MPEW) Missing Link (ML) project from MSRDC Tunnel for System Integrator for supply, implementation and support of digital project management platform including 5D-BIM, ERP, GIS system & establishment of Owner's support office for MPEW ML project amounting to Rs. 12.06 croreexcluding GST.

This is an extension to the existing order, the Company received from MSRDC Tunnel in FY 20-21 and extension received in FY 22-23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DEVIT wins order of Rs 1.90 cr

Siemens announces change in senior management

Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales increase 39% in Dec'25

Benchmarks end sideways; auto shares surge

Nifty January futures trade at premium

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story