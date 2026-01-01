Ceinsys Tech receives extension of time for Mumbai Pune expressway (MPEW) Missing Link project

Ceinsys Tech has been awarded further extension of time for implementation of Digital Project Management System for Mumbai Pune expressway (MPEW) Missing Link (ML) project from MSRDC Tunnel for System Integrator for supply, implementation and support of digital project management platform including 5D-BIM, ERP, GIS system & establishment of Owner's support office for MPEW ML project amounting to Rs. 12.06 croreexcluding GST.

This is an extension to the existing order, the Company received from MSRDC Tunnel in FY 20-21 and extension received in FY 22-23.

