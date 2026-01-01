Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales increase 39% in Dec'25

Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Business (FEB), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for December 2025.

Domestic sales in December 2025 were at 30,210 units, as against 22,019 units in December 2024, reflecting a 37% year-on-year growth.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during December 2025 were at 31,859 units, as against 22,943 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,649 units, a growth of 78%.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have sold 30,210 tractors in the domestic market during December 2025, a growth of 37% over last year. Cash flow availability in the market has improved supported by favorable crop yields following the Kharif harvest. Additionally, conducive weather conditions and healthy reservoir levels have contributed to increase in Rabi sowing acreage, which is expected to sustain tractor demand in the coming months. In the exports market, we have sold 1,649 tractors, a growth of 78% over last year.