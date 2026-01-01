Siemens announces change in senior management

With effect from 01 January 2025Siemens announced change in senior management as detailed below:
Dr. Shilpa Kabra Maheshwari ceased to be the Head - People & Organisation of the Company, effective close of business hours of 31 December 2025.
Sabine Schneider is appointed as the Head - People & Organisation of the Company, effective 1 January 2026.
Rajiv Suri ceased to be the Head - Environmental Health and Safety of the Company, effective close of business hours of 31 December 2025.
Sweta Praharaj is appointed as the Head - Environmental Health and Safety of the Company, effective 1 January 2026.
Head - Strategy & Sustainability is categorised as Senior Management, effective 1 January 2026. The current Head of Strategy & Sustainability of the Company is Dr. Anantharaman Subramaniyan.
