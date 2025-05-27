Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 45.47% to Rs 51.51 crore

Net Loss of Celebrity Fashions reported to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 45.47% to Rs 51.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 51.77% to Rs 165.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales51.5194.47 -45 165.26342.62 -52 OPM %2.023.84 --4.015.65 - PBDT-0.630.88 PL -11.999.93 PL PBT-2.15-1.06 -103 -18.261.81 PL NP-2.15-1.06 -103 -18.261.85 PL

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

