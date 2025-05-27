Snowman Logistics Q4 PAT surges 81% YoY to Rs 4 cr

The temperature-controlled logistics provider reported 81.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.90 crore on a 8.27% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 137.01 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 58.55% year-on-year to Rs 3.25 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA also declined 18.35% YoY to Rs 24.38 crore in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 March 2025, Snowman received a deferred tax credit of Rs 1.45 crore, effectively reducing its total tax expense to Rs 0.65 crore. This negative tax expense boosted the net profit in Q4FY25. In comparison, in Q4 March 2024, the company incurred a deferred tax expense of Rs 4.52 crore, taking the total tax expense to Rs 5.69 crore. As a result, the PAT fell to Rs 2.15 crore in Q4FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from trading and distribution stood at Rs 43.46 crore (up 21.84% YoY), revenue from transportation services was at Rs 35.73 crore (up 5.49% YoY), and revenue from warehousing services was at Rs 57.82 crore (up 1.46% YoY) during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 55.2% to Rs 5.69 crore on a 9.8% rise in revenue to Rs 552.53 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, chairman of Snowman Logistics, said, The company delivered strong revenue growth during the year, driven by continued expansion of its distribution business and the strategic shift towards a 5PL model. This performance was achieved despite a challenging market environment, marked by muted consumption trends across India. Additionally, the companys earnings were impacted following Amazons decision to shut down the fulfillment center operation model in India, which led to the exit of dedicated warehousing operations previously provided to them.

Our new projects at Kolkata and Krishnapatnam have faced some delays, and we expect our Kolkata facility to be operational any day now, with Krishnapatnam coming in the second quarter. In addition, we plan to continue expanding our network and are in the process of finalizing new locations for cold storage as per the requirements of both our existing & potential customers, for which the projects should commence in the second half of the year.

Snowman Logistics is engaged in the business of temperature-controlled logistics, including, but not limited to, storage, transportation by road, and distribution of products requiring a temperature-controlled environment.

Shares of Snowman Logistics fell 1.45% to Rs 58.99 on the BSE.

