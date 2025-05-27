Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 0.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 0.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 150.93 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 0.47% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 150.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales150.93152.64 -1 OPM %8.439.07 -PBDT12.0511.87 2 PBT5.675.47 4 NP4.274.29 0

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

