Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 0.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 150.93 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 0.47% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 150.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.150.93152.648.439.0712.0511.875.675.474.274.29

