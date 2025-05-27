InterGlobe Aviation slips after block deals amid Gangwal stake sale buzz

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) declined 1.92% to Rs 5,314 after heavy block deal activity early today, 27 May 2025.

While the buyers and sellers remain unnamed, media reports suggest that IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal offloaded shares worth approximately Rs 11,900 crore. This aligns with his earlier plan to gradually exit the airline business. Gangwal stepped down from IndiGos board in 2022 but has continued to be one of its key shareholders.

Trading volumes skyrocketed: BSE saw 5.48 lakh shares change hands, compared to the 3-month average of just 24,816 shares. NSE volumes surged to 2.76 crore shares, sharply above the 3-month average of 10.94 lakh.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 49.27% stake in InterGlobe Aviation. The Gangwal family owned 13.53%, with Rakesh Gangwal directly holding 5.30% and the remaining 8.23% under The Chinkerpoo Family Trust.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is Indias preferred and amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. With its fleet of 400+ aircraft, the airline is operating around 2200+ daily flights, connecting 90+ domestic and 40+ international destinations, inducted 58 aircraft in 2024 and welcomed over 118 million customers in FY25.

On a consolidated basis, Interglobe Aviation reported 61.89% increase in net profit to Rs 3,067.5 crore while revenue from operations jumped 24.27% to Rs 22,152 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

