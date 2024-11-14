Cella Space standalone net profit rises 25145.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.77% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Cella Space rose 25145.00% to Rs 50.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 87.77% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

