Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit declines 73.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 38.24 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries declined 73.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.38.2433.844.739.371.382.680.401.670.301.13

