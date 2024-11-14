Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit declines 73.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit declines 73.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 38.24 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries declined 73.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.2433.84 13 OPM %4.739.37 -PBDT1.382.68 -49 PBT0.401.67 -76 NP0.301.13 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts lower at 77,650 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,550; Titan drags

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story