Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit declines 73.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 38.24 croreNet profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries declined 73.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.2433.84 13 OPM %4.739.37 -PBDT1.382.68 -49 PBT0.401.67 -76 NP0.301.13 -73
