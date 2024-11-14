Euro Asia Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Euro Asia Exports remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 OPM %14.2920.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
