Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 31.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 31.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 8.93% to Rs 8541.83 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 31.17% to Rs 963.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 734.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.93% to Rs 8541.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7841.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income8541.837841.91 9 OPM %60.5156.93 -PBDT1417.691122.05 26 PBT1417.691122.05 26 NP963.38734.47 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 31.09% in the December 2024 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 29.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Machhar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes edge higher as PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 217-cr in Q3 FY25

Centrak Bank of India rises after Q3 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 959 cr

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story