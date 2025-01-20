Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 31.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.93% to Rs 8541.83 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 31.17% to Rs 963.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 734.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.93% to Rs 8541.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7841.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8541.837841.9160.5156.931417.691122.051417.691122.05963.38734.47

