APL Apollo Tubes edge higher as PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 217-cr in Q3 FY25

APL Apollo Tubes added 2.21% to Rs 1,573.25 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 31.09% to Rs 216.97 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 165.51 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,432.73 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 30.03% as against Rs 4,177.76 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Sales volume for the third quarter was 828 thousand tons as compared with 604 thousand tons recorded in the corresponding period last year, up 37.08% YoY.

Profit before tax gained 27.90% to Rs 280.10 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 218.99 crore registered in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA jumped 23.60% to Rs 345.60 crore; EBITDA per ton declined by 9.88% to Rs 4,173 in the December quarter of 2024-25.

Total expenses rallied 33.57% to Rs 5,174.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 3,873.79 crore reported in Q3 FY24. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 26.57 crore (up 5.90% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 89.91 crore (up 39.63% YoY) during the period under review.

Also Read

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit slipped 17.45% to Rs 463.90 crore in 9M FY25 as against to Rs 562 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations increased 13.68% YoY to Rs 15,181 crore in 9M FY25.

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollo, said, The company has reported its best-ever quarter, achieving record-high quarterly sales volume, EBITDA, and PAT. This strong performance came despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, weak retail demand, and an ongoing slowdown in government infrastructure spending. For 9MFY25, the companys volume increased 19% YoY, which is far ahead of overall industry growth.

We remain focused on innovation and delivering the best customer experience to further enhance our leadership position in the industry. We continue to remain prudent with our working capital management, which remains best in the construction material sector.

APL Apollo Tubes is Indias leading structural steel tube manufacturer. APL Apollos multi-product offerings include over 2,500 varieties for multiple building material structural steel applications. With state-of-the-art-manufacturing facilities, APL Apollo serves as a one-stop shop for a wide spectrum of products, catering to an array of industry applications such as urban infrastructure and real estate, rural housing, commercial construction, greenhouse structures and engineering applications. The companys vast 3-tier distribution network of over 800 distributors is spread across India, with presence in over 300 towns and cities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News