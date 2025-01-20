Centrak Bank of India rises after Q3 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 959 cr

Central Bank of India added 3.58% to Rs 54.67 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 33.58% to Rs 958.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 717.86 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total income increased 6.56% to Rs 9,738.64 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 9138.93 crore

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 26.84% YoY to Rs 1,406.67 crore in Q3 FY25.

Operating profit rose 1.67% to Rs 1,963.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as against 1,931.01 crore in Q3 FY24. Provisions & other contingencies stood at Rs 556.64 crore in Q3 FY25 as against 714.38 crore in Q3 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 3,540 crore as on 31st December 2025 as compared with Rs 3,152 crore as on 31st December 2023. Net interest margin increased by 20 bps to 3.48 in Q3 FY25 as compared with 3.28 in Q3 FY24.

Total Business stood at Rs 668,686 crore as on 31st December 2024, as against Rs 617,368 crore as on 31st December 2023, registering growth of 8.31% on YoY basis.

Total deposits increased 5.34% to Rs 397,907 crore as on 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 377,722 crore as on 31st December 2023.

CASA deposits jumped 5.72% to Rs 195,107 crore as on 31st December 2024 compared with Rs 184,542 crore as on 31st December 2023.

Gross advances stood at Rs 31,133 crore in Q3 FY25, up 12.99% YoY.

Gross NPA of the bank as on 31st December 2024 stood at Rs 10,459.89 crore as against Rs 10,786.49 crore as on 31st December 2023 and Rs 11,604.25 crore as on 30 September 2024.

Gross NPA ratio improved to 3.86% as on 31st December 2024 as compared to 4.50% as on 31st December 2023.

Net NPA ratio was at 0.59% as on 31st December 2024 as compared to 0.69% as on 30 September 2024 and 0.1.27% as on 31st December 2024.

CRAR improved to 16.43% as on 31st December 2024 from 16.27% as on 30th September 2024 and 14.74% as on 31st December 2023. CET-1 ratio improved to 14.21% as on 31st December 2024 from 12.17% as on 31st December 2023.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers.

