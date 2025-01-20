IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 29.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.40% to Rs 7819.25 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 29.14% to Rs 1948.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1508.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.40% to Rs 7819.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6548.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7819.256548.9869.5362.682663.532034.162663.532034.161948.071508.53

