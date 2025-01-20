Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 29.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 19.40% to Rs 7819.25 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 29.14% to Rs 1948.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1508.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.40% to Rs 7819.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6548.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income7819.256548.98 19 OPM %69.5362.68 -PBDT2663.532034.16 31 PBT2663.532034.16 31 NP1948.071508.53 29

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

