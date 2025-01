APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 31.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.12% to Rs 5267.02 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 31.09% to Rs 216.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 165.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.12% to Rs 5267.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4047.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5267.024047.796.566.91330.44266.07280.10218.99216.97165.51

