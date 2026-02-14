Centrum Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.61% to Rs 9.71 crore

Net Loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 42.61% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.7116.9218.9526.71-8.66-12.21-9.31-12.80-12.77-15.31

