Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 65.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 9.84 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 65.28% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.849.82 0 OPM %15.048.66 -PBDT1.310.74 77 PBT1.190.72 65 NP1.190.72 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content