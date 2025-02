Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 199.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 493.40 crore

Net profit of Century Enka rose 199.57% to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 493.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 450.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.493.40450.575.423.4532.9119.7618.557.1013.994.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News