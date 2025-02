Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 37.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 23.56 crore

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech rose 37.23% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.23.5622.1123.4719.135.173.945.013.755.053.68

