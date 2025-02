Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 88.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.11% to Rs 528.17 crore

Net profit of Northern Spirits rose 88.34% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 68.11% to Rs 528.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 314.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.528.17314.184.002.6212.176.4912.126.439.214.89

