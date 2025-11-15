Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 15.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 109.66 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 15.97% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 109.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.109.66106.506.996.244.684.133.573.192.762.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News