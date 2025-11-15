Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit declines 27.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.99% to Rs 20.26 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 27.97% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.2625.0116.4918.353.425.092.224.042.553.54

