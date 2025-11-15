Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit declines 76.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 156.30 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power declined 76.51% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 156.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.156.30121.433.994.234.254.561.632.231.636.94

