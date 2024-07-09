Century Textiles board to mull fund raising on Jul 16

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Jul 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Century Textiles and Industries informed that its board is scheduled to meet on 16 July 2024, to consider the proposal of raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches

The company may by issue Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis, subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws.

Century Textiles & Industries has presence in cotton textiles, pulp & paper and real estate sectors.

The Aditya Birla Group company reported a 4.40% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 160.28 crore despite of 59.84% jump in sales to Rs 1,542.11 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

