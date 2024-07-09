Shares may rise at opening bell

GIFT Nifty:

Early indications from GIFT Nifty futures point towards a 9 points increase for the Nifty 50 index.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 60.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,866.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 July 2024, provisional data showed.

FPIs have bought shares worth over Rs 6935.64 crore in July 2024 (so far). They bought shares worth 2037.47 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks rose broadly, mirroring another record close for the S&P 500, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress and the kick-off of the U.S. earnings season.

Powell's testimony, starting Tuesday, will be scrutinized for clues about the Fed's monetary policy direction. He faces conflicting pressures from lawmakers: some urging interest rate cuts and others critical of the Fed's recent plans to tighten regulations on Wall Street banks.

In the U.S., both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes extended their gains on Monday, reaching new all-time highs. Investors are looking ahead to key inflation data due later this week.

Domestic Market:

The domestic stocks closed flat Monday with a slight downward tilt. After a brief morning rise, the Nifty 50 settled below 24,350, weighed down by profit booking. FMCG and oil & gas stocks found favor, while PSU banks and consumer durables took a hit. The lack of fresh positive triggers seems to be ushering in a consolidation phase. The market's next move will likely depend on upcoming Q1FY25 results before the major budget announcements later this month.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 36.22 points or 0.05% to 79,960.38. The Nifty 50 index shed 3.30 points or 0.01% to 24,320.55.

