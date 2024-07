Keystone Realtors announced that ICRA has intimated the Company that upon completion of Qualified Institution Placement for an amount of Rs. 800 crore by the Company, the Rating Committee of ICRA found the outlook of the Company on long term is Positive and therefore they upgraded long term rating to ICRA A (pronounced ICRA A) from ICRA A - (pronounced ICRA A-) for Rs. 1000 crore bank facilities of the Company.

