Net profit of Century Textiles & Industries rose 855.28% to Rs 83.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 1179.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1149.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1179.121149.9414.557.54182.3678.25121.1921.2283.308.72

