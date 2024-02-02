Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit rises 855.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Century Textiles &amp; Industries consolidated net profit rises 855.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 2.54% to Rs 1179.12 crore

Net profit of Century Textiles & Industries rose 855.28% to Rs 83.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 1179.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1149.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1179.121149.94 3 OPM %14.557.54 -PBDT182.3678.25 133 PBT121.1921.22 471 NP83.308.72 855

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

