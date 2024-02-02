One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2024.

One 97 Communications Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 487.05 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd lost 4.96% to Rs 636.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8244 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd crashed 4.84% to Rs 98.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd dropped 4.68% to Rs 681.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21961 shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd slipped 4.45% to Rs 766.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

