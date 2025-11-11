Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 16.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 487.91 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 16.79% to Rs 56.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 487.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 489.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.487.91489.9913.7614.2082.0785.4472.2475.3056.6568.08

